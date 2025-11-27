7.64 crore enumeration forms distributed in Bengal during SIR exercise so far: EC official

Kolkata, Nov 27 (PTI) An estimated 7.64 crore enumeration forms have been distributed among voters till November 27, the 24th day of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, an Election Commission official said on Thursday.

The exercise, for updating electoral rolls ahead of the 2026 assembly polls in the state, began on November 4 and has so far covered 99.8 per cent of the electorate.

"A total of 7,64,85,274 enumeration forms have been distributed among bona fide citizens for uploading details digitally ahead of the publication of the final rolls in February 2026," the official said.

He added that 6,35,38,971 enumeration forms have been digitised, which is 82.91 per cent of the total number of forms submitted. PTI SUS BSM MNB