7.65 cr enumeration forms distributed in Bengal till Nov 29: EC official

Kolkata, Nov 29 (PTI) An estimated 7.65 crore enumeration forms have been distributed in West Bengal till Saturday as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls which began on November 4, an Election Commission official said.

The poll panel asserted not a single eligible voter will be left out.

The official added that enumeration forms have been distributed to 99.85 per cent of the electorate.

A total of 7.03 crore forms have already been digitised, which is 91.77 per cent of the total enumeration forms distributed so far. PTI SUS MNB