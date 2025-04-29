76.68 pc students pass Mizoram Class 10 board exam

Aizawl, Apr 29 (PTI) A total of 76.68 per cent of students have cleared the class 10 board examination conducted by the Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE), the results of which were announced on Tuesday.

Boys outperformed girls in the board examination securing a 77.86 per cent pass percentage against girls' 75.63 per cent, the MBSE said on Tuesday.

This is the fourth consecutive board examination since 2022 in which boys outshone girls, it said.

According to results announced by the MBSE on Tuesday, 18,946 students, including 10,071 girls, have appeared in the board examination and 76.68 per cent of them have successfully passed the examination, a 3.31 per cent increment over last year's pass percentage of 73.37 per cent.

The class 10 board examination was held between February and March this year. With a record of 92.62 pass per cent, deficit schools, which receive regular grants from the government, outperformed state-run schools, private and other schools.

State-run schools secured 68 per cent, while purely private schools bagged 85.54 per cent in terms of pass percentage.

A total of 24 students, including 10 girls, are in the top ten merit list.

A girl student P C Lalthakimi of K D High School in Aizawl topped the merit list securing 95.8 per cent out of 500 full marks. With 95 per cent, two boys, Isak MS Dawngkima of state-run Mizo High School in Aizawl and Malsawmkima Chawngthu of CLS Academy in Aizawl secured second rank.

Ricky Lalnunfela, another boy candidate from St. Paul Higher Secondary School in Aizawl, stood third in order of merit securing 94.8 per cent.

Of the total 18,946 candidates who appeared in the class-10 board examination, 4,355 students, including 2,418 girls, were declared failed.

A total of 1,343 students passed with distinction, 3,763 secured first division, 5,785 second division and 3,636 students passed in third division.

While 107 schools registered 100 pass per cent, there were 13 schools with zero pass per cent.