76th Republic Day celebrations conclude in Manipur with lively folk dance competition

Imphal, Jan 27 (PTI) The 76th Republic Day celebrations in Manipur concluded on Monday with a lively folk dance competition and the ceremonial ‘Beating the Retreat’ at the 1st Bn. Manipur Rifles Parade Ground, an official statement said.

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla presented cash prizes to the winners of various competitions held earlier in the day.

The cultural dance troupe from Noney district took home the first prize, receiving a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh.

In the march past competition, the uniform contingents of BSF and the un-armed combat (UAC) team jointly bagged the first position. The Sikh Regiment and Assam Rifles contingents were awarded second and third positions, respectively.

In the school contingents category, the 14th NCC Sr. Boys and Girls and 65th Girls NCC contingents shared the first position. The NCC Sr. Air Wing and Sainik School contingent secured the second and third positions, respectively.

The band party category saw Assam Rifles and CRPF securing the first position, while the 2nd Manipur Rifles and 2nd IRB and Sainik School Band took the second and third positions, the statement added.

Bhalla also presented red blankets as a mark of respect to 13 village chiefs from six districts, including Chandel, Tamenglong, Ukhrul, Kamjong, Kangpokpi, and Senapati. PTI COR MNB