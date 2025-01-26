76th Republic Day parade begins on Kartavya Path

New Delhi: The 76th Republic Day parade began on the Kartavya Path on Sunday with President Droupadi Murmu taking the salute.

Parade Commander and General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area, Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar led the parade, followed by Parade Second-in-Command and Chief of Staff, HQ Delhi Area, Major General Sumit Mehta.

Winners of the highest gallantry awards, including the Param Vir Chakra and the Ashok Chakra, followed the parade commander.

They include Param Vir Chakra winners Subedar Major (Honorary Captain) Yogendra Singh Yadav (retired) and Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar (retired), and Ashok Chakra winner Lieutenant Colonel Jas Ram Singh (retired).

The Param Vir Chakra is awarded for the most conspicuous act of bravery and self-sacrifice in the face of the enemy, while the Ashok Chakra is awarded for similar acts of valour and self-sacrifice, other than in the face of the enemy.