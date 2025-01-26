76th Republic Day: PM Modi wears yellow and red striped 'safa' with long veil, brown jacket

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose a red and yellow striped "safa" for his Republic-Day look on Sunday, pairing it with a brown bandhgala jacket and pocket square.

Advertisment

For the 76th Republic-Day celebrations, Modi wore a white kurta-pyjama and sported a turban with a long veil.

Flamboyant and colourful turbans have been a regular feature in the prime minister's Independence Day and Republic Day looks.

Last year, he chose a multi-coloured "bandhani" print safa for his Republic-Day look.

Advertisment

Bandhani is a type of tie-dye textile popular in Gujarat and Rajasthan. The fabric is decorated by plucking the cloth with fingernails into many tiny bindings that form a figurative design.

In 2023 too, Modi wore a multi-coloured Rajasthani turban and complemented it with a pair of trousers and a kurta. Later that year, on the 77th Independence Day, he opted for a vibrant Rajasthani-style turban, with multiple colours and a lengthy tail.

In 2019, Modi sported a multi-coloured turban as he delivered his sixth Independence-Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort, after returning to power for a second term with a thumping majority.

Advertisment

For his maiden Independence Day as prime minister in 2014, he had opted for a bright red Jodhpuri "bandhej" turban. In 2015, Modi chose a yellow turban covered with multi-coloured criss-cross lines, and a tie-and-dye turban in hues of pink and yellow in 2016.

The prime minister's turban for 2017 was a mix of bright red and yellow with crisscrossed golden lines all over. He donned a saffron turban for his appearance at the Red Fort in 2018.

From a bright red "bandhani" turban from Kutch to a mustard Rajasthani "safa", Modi's eye-catching turbans have been a highlight of his Republic-Day appearances too.

Advertisment

In 2022, Modi had chosen a unique traditional cap from Uttarakhand for the Republic-Day celebrations. The cap also had a Brahma Kamal-inspired brooch. Brahma Kamal is Uttarakhand's state flower, which the prime minister uses on every visit to Kedarnath.

In 2021, Modi wore a "Halari Pagdi", a bright red "bandhej" (a type of tie-dye textile) headgear with yellow dots during the celebratory parade -- a gift from the royal family of Jamnagar in Gujarat. PTI GJS RC