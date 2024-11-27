77 cases of illegal felling of conifer trees reported in J&K's Doda

Bhaderwah (J&K), Nov 27 (PTI) More than 100 conifer trees were found illegally axed in a forest area here in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, prompting the forest department to launch a probe to bring the culprits to book, officials said on Wednesday.

Locals and environmentalists expressed concern over the alleged failure of the department concerned to check the unabated smuggling of forest wealth by miscreants and demanded stern action against them.

Conservator of Forests, Chenab Circle, Sandeep Kumar confirmed that 77 cases involving the felling of more than 100 trees in the Tanta forest area of the Chirala range came to their notice on Tuesday and a probe is underway.

On getting information about large-scale felling of trees at Tanta, which is notorious for smuggling, four investigation teams were formed and sent to the forest area, leading to vehicles loaded with illicit timber being seized, Kumar said.

"One FIR was registered, while assistance was sought from police and other agencies to check smuggling," the officer added.

He said they are also looking at a probable nexus between forest officials and smugglers so that stern action is initiated against the guilty in accordance with rules.

"Six officials were suspended in two separate cases in the recent past for their connivance (with smugglers)," Kumar said.

Locals and environmentalists accompanied a team of mediapersons to the forest area where the coniferous trees, including Cedar, Kail and Fir, were found cut down by smugglers at the Mona Nullah in compartment number three.

"The lack of stern action against smugglers and erring officials is the main reason for such a loot of forest wealth," said Bilal Wani, an environmentalist from the Tanta panchayat.

He said smugglers use banned mechanical cutters to cut down the trees and run away even as they have promptly reported the matter to forest officials time and again. PTI COR/TAS RC