77 fresh coronavirus cases in India; active cases rise to 1,533

New Delhi: India logged 77 fresh COVID-19 infections on Thursday while the number of active cases increased to 1,533 from 1,482 the previous day, according to Union health ministry data.

With the fresh infections, the country's COVID-19 caseload has climbed to 4,49,95,802. The death toll stood at 5,31,918, the data stated.

The national recovery rate was recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,62,351 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of COVID vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.