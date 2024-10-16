77 pc voter turnout recorded in Punjab panchayat polls

Chandigarh, Oct 16 (PTI) A voter turnout of 77 per cent was recorded in the panchayat polls in Punjab, the state election commission said on Wednesday.

The polls for the posts of 'sarpanch' and 'panch' were held without the symbols of political parties on Tuesday from 8 am to 4 pm.

Mansa district remained at the top with a poll percentage of 83.27 and Tarn Taran at the bottom with 64.40, said the commission said in a statement.

In addition, 68.12 per cent polling was recorded in Amritsar, 79.43 per cent in Bathinda, 75.21 per cent in Barnala, 78.47 per cent in Fatehgarh Sahib, 70.21 per cent in Faridkot and 75.14 per cent in Ferozepur.

A voter turnout of 82.31 per cent was registered in Fazilka, 69 per cent in Gurdaspur, 69.78 per cent in Hoshiarpur and 66.30 per cent in Jalandhar, it said.

According to the statement, 66.14 per cent polling was recorded in Kapurthala, 67.1 per cent in Ludhiana, 77.22 per cent in Malerkotla, 69.91 per cent in Moga, 76.93 per cent in SAS Nagar, 78.27 per cent in Sri Muktsar Sahib, 69.52 per cent in SBS Nagar, 73.57 per cent in Patiala, 79.20 per cent in Pathankot, 77 per cent in Ropar and 79.45 per cent in Sangrur.

The commission conducted repolling in six gram panchayats on Wednesday based on reports received from deputy commissioners.

These are Mansa Khurd panchayat in Mansa, Lohke Khurd panchayat in Ferozepur, Kotla Mehar Singh Wala village in Moga, and Khuda, Kheti Raju Singh and Karim Nagar in Patiala.

The commission had also directed the cancellation of the poll at Lakhmir Ka Uttar panchayat in Ferozepur due to obstruction faced by voters while casting their votes.

Countermanding of the polls was ordered at Langomahal and Kalli Sohal due to the death of the candidates, it said. PTI CHS IJT