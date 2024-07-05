77 wild animals dead, 94 rescued in Kaziranga National Park

Guwahati, Jul 5 (PTI) A total of 77 wild animals have died, either due to drowning or during treatment, while 94 others have been rescued from floodwaters in the worst deluge in recent years inside the famed Kaziranga National Park as of Friday, according to a park official.

The animal mortality has risen from Thursday's toll of 31 and comprises three rhinos, 62 hog deer, and an otter due to drowning in the park, with 11 dying during treatment.

Forest officials rescued 85 hog deer, two sambar, two scops owls, and one each of a rhino calf, Indian hare, otter, elephant, and a jungle cat. Currently, 33 animals are under medical care, while 50 others have been released after treatment, the official said.

Out of the total 233 camps in the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, 75 still remain inundated till Friday evening as against 95 the previous day, the official added.

In the Eastern or Agoratoli range, eight of the 34 camps have been inundated while 26 of the 58 camps in central range, 26 out of the 39 in Western or Bagori range and six out of the 25 in Burapahar range are under floodwaters.

Altogether seven camps have been vacated by the forest personnel so far with two in central range, three in Bokakhat, and one each in Biswanath and Nagaon wildlife divisions.

Forest department employees including security personnel stay in camps inside the national park to conduct patrolling for the protection of flora and fauna.

Meanwhile, prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to restrict the movement of vehicular traffic on NH-37 (New NH-715) is in force. PTI DG DG MNB