772 students of IIM Jammu receive degrees at annual convocation

Jammu, Apr 7 (PTI) A total of 772 students of the Indian Institute of Management, Jammu, received degrees at the annual convocation ceremony of the institute with Ashish Kumar Chauhan, MD and CEO of National Stock Exchange, encouraging the fresh graduates to leverage both traditional and modern knowledge to solve India's challenges.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) hosted its 7th and 8th annual convocations on its Jagti campus on Sunday, which was declared open by chairman of its board of governors, Milind Kamble.

Of the 772 students who received degrees, 499 were from the MBA programme, 114 from MBA hospital administration and healthcare management, 99 from the integrated programme in management, three from the PhD programme, 46 from the executive MBA course and 11 students from the executive MBA in corporate affairs and management programme, a spokesperson of the institute said in a statement on Monday.

Congratulating the students and the faculty, Chauhan highlighted the institute's commitment to diversity, inclusion, and its role in nation-building in the unique context of Jammu and Kashmir.

He encouraged the graduates to leverage both traditional and modern knowledge to solve India's challenges, emphasising the need for well-qualified professionals.

The NSE chief acknowledged the current global uncertainties but pointed to India's stability and rising global stature and said it would benefit the graduates in their careers.

Reflecting on India's economy, which was USD 2.1 trillion in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 4.3 trillion by the end of 2025, Kamble emphasised the role of strong financial systems and technology in driving the 'Viksit Bharat' mission for a self-reliant, resilient and globally influential India.

IIM Jammu director B S Sahay highlighted the institute's rapid growth, academic diversification, and key milestones while tracing its journey since its inception in 2016.

IIM Jammu was awarded the prestigious Business Graduates Association (BGA) accreditation for five years in March, he said.

Sahay said IIM Jammu has played a significant role in fostering entrepreneurship in the region, having trained over 500 entrepreneurs and incubated 18 startups in Jammu and 20 startups in Srinagar since 2022.