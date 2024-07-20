778 Indian students return home from violence-hit Bangladesh

New Delhi: A total of 778 Indian students have returned to India from Bangladesh through various land transit points, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday as the neighbouring country continued to reel under deadly clashes over a controversial job-quota system.

Indian missions in Bangladesh are in regular touch with the authorities concerned to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals and students, the MEA said.

"Thus far, 778 Indian students have returned to India through various land ports. In addition, around 200 students have returned home by regular flight services through Dhaka and Chittagong airports," the ministry said.

Bangladesh is reeling under deadly clashes, with protesting students demanding that the Sheikh Hasina-led government scrap the controversial job-quota system.

More than 50 people have been killed in the clashes that broke out weeks ago.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Friday said the total number of Indian nationals in Bangladesh is estimated to be around 15,000.

The MEA said the Indian High Commission in Dhaka and the assistant high commissions in Chittagong, Rajshahi, Sylhet and Khulna have been assisting the return of Indian nationals home.

"In coordination with the local authorities, measures are being taken by the High Commission and the Assistant High Commissions to facilitate safe travel to the border crossing points along the India-Bangladesh international border," it said in a statement.

"The MEA is also coordinating with civil aviation, immigration, land ports and BSF authorities to ensure a smooth passage for our citizens," it added.

The MEA said the Indian High Commission and assistant high commissions are in regular touch with more than 4,000 students remaining in various universities in Bangladesh and are providing necessary assistance.

Students from Nepal and Bhutan have also been assisted with their crossing into India on request, it said.

"Security escorts have also been arranged, where necessary, for their travel by road during repatriation through select land ports," the MEA said.

"The High Commission in Dhaka is also coordinating with civil aviation authorities of Bangladesh and commercial airlines to ensure uninterrupted flight services to India from Dhaka and Chittagong, which can be used by our nationals to return to home," it added.