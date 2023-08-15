77th Independence Day celebrated with patriotic fervour in T'gana

Hyderabad: The 77th Independence Day was celebrated with patriotic fervour across Telangana on Tuesday.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao unfurled the National Flag at the historic Golconda Fort, while the day was also celebrated in the offices of opposition Congress, BJP, AIMIM and others.

Before proceeding to the Golconda Fort, the Chief Minister laid a wreath at the Army War Memorial at Parade Ground, Secunderabad.

He remembered the sacrifices of martyred heroes of the country and also signed in the visitor's register, an official release said.

State ministers attended the Independence Day celebrations in the districts.

Union Tourism Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy unfurled the National Flag at the BJP state headquarters here.

Several senior BJP leaders and activists were present.

On the occasion, the BJP felicitated the parents of Captain Rapolu Veera Raja Reddy who made the supreme sacrifice during a militant attack at Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir in 2022.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu hoisted the National Flag at his residence in Hyderabad and remembered the sacrifices of freedom fighters, a TDP release said.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Lok Sabha member A Revanth Reddy unfurled the National Flag at Gandhi Bhavan, Congress headquarters in Telangana.

AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi unfurled the National Flag at Madina Circle and some other places in Hyderabad.

"My best wishes to you all on our Independence Day! May Allah bless Watan-e-Aziz with peace and prosperity. May the enemies of India’s diversity be defeated," Owaisi tweeted.

My best wishes to you all on our Independence Day! May Allah bless Watan-e-Aziz with peace and prosperity. May the enemies of India’s diversity be defeated — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) August 15, 2023

AIMIM Joint Secretary S A Hussain Anwar hoisted the Tricolour at Darussalam, the party headquarters here.