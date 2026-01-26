77th R-Day parade: 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'; EU leaders chief guests

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) Following are the sidelights of the 77th Republic Day celebrations held at Kartavya Path in the national capital on Monday: -- The overarching theme of the event was 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'.

-- Prints of old paintings by artist Tejendra Kumar Mitra, illustrating the opening stanzas of 'Vande Mataram', adorned the enclosure backdrops along the Kartavya Path.

-- President Droupadi Murmu led the ceremony that commenced at 10.30 am and lasted nearly 90 minutes.

-- Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the Chief of Defence Staff, the four Service chiefs, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union ministers, foreign diplomats and senior officials were among the spectators.

-- The President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, were the chief guests at the ceremonial parade.

-- The President of the European Commission attended the event in a maroon and gold silk brocade outfit.

-- A small EU military contingent carrying the military staff flag and flags of Operations Atalanta and Aspides, the naval operations of the grouping, also participated in the parade.

-- Murmu and the chief guests arrived at the venue in a 'traditional buggy' that was escorted by the President's Bodyguard. Later, they also departed in it.

-- The guests at the saluting dais sat behind a glass shield panel.

-- Around 100 cultural artistes heralded the parade, on the theme 'Vividata Mein Ekta (Unity in Diversity), a grand presentation of musical instruments, demonstrating the nation's unity and rich cultural diversity.

-- During the parade, four Mi-17 1V helicopters showered flower petals while flying in the Dhwaj formation.

-- The parade was led by Parade Commander Lt General Bhavnish Kumar, General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area, a second-generation army officer.

-- Indian military's Operation Sindoor also found prominence at the parade on the Kartavya Path, with a tri-services tableau themed on it, displayed among the showcased tableaux, and a special arrowhead formation during the flypast.

-- India showcased its frontline military assets, including Brahmos and Akash missiles, rocket launcher system 'Suryastra', Main Battle Tank Arjun and newly-raised Shaktiban Regiment.

-- Bhairav Light Commando Battalion and Shaktiban Regiment, rocket launcher system 'Suryastra' with deep-strike capabilities, made Republic Day parade debut.

-- In a first, Army assets, including indigenous platforms accompanied by personnel, rolled down Kartavya Path in a "phased battle array formation".

-- Also, marking a first, the contingent members of the mounted 61 Cavalry were seen in battle gear during the parade.

-- A mixed scouts contingent having members drawn from Ladakh Scouts, Dogra Scouts, Arunachal Scouts, Kumaon Scouts, Garhwal Scouts, and Sikkim Scouts was also part of the parade.

-- Double-humped Bactrian camels and Zanskar ponies were also part of the ceremonial event for the first time, adding an element of curiosity and excitement among the crowds.

-- Flypast saw participation of a total of 29 aircraft, including 16 fighter jets, four transport aircraft and nine helicopters. These included Rafale, Su-30 MKI, MiG-29 and Jaguar aircraft, complemented by strategic assets -- C-130 and C-295, as well as the Indian Navy's P-8i aircraft.

-- A total of 30 tableaux -- 17 of states and Union Territories and 13 of various ministries and departments -- rolled down Kartavya Path. The tableaux showcased a unique mix of 150 years of the national song 'Vande Mataram' and the nation's rapid progress.

-- A joint 'DareDevils' team of motorcycle riders drawn from the Central Reserve Police Force and the Sashastra Seema Bal enthralled the audience with their manoeuvres.

-- Approximately 10,000 special guests from different walks of life were invited to witness the parade.

-- This year, the enclosures for the parade were named after the rivers flowing across the nation: Beas, Brahmaputra, Chambal, Chenab, Gandak, Ganga, Ghagra, Godavari, Sindhu, Jhelum, Kaveri, Kosi, Krishna, Mahanadi, Narmada, Pennar, Periyar, Ravi, Sone, Sutlej, Teesta, Vaigai and Yamuna. PTI KND RHL