77th Republic Day: PM Modi's deep maroon, golden motif turban steals show

NewsDrum Desk
Narendra Modi Turban

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the gathering after the 77th Republic Day Parade, at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 26, 2026.

New Delhi (PTI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi sported a deep-maroon coloured turban with a golden peacock feather motif for the 77th Republic Day celebrations, adding a dash of ceremonial elegance to the attire.

The turban with intricate embroidery had a long-flowing maroon-green tail. The headgear was tightly tied over with multi-coloured hues on the side.

Modi paired the turban with a dark navy blue-white kurta-payjama with a light-blue half-jacket.

Flamboyant and colourful turbans have been a regular feature in the prime minister's Independence Day and Republic Day looks.

In 2024, Modi chose a multi-coloured "bandhani" print safa for his Republic Day look.

Bandhani is a type of tie-dye textile popular in Gujarat and Rajasthan. The fabric is decorated by plucking the cloth with fingernails into many tiny bindings that form a figurative design.

In 2023, Modi wore a multi-coloured Rajasthani turban and complemented it with a pair of trousers and a kurta. Later that year, on the 77th Independence Day, he opted for a vibrant Rajasthani-style turban, with multiple colours and a lengthy tail.

In 2019, Modi sported a multi-coloured turban as he delivered his sixth Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort, after returning to power for a second term with a thumping majority.

For his maiden Independence Day as prime minister in 2014, he had opted for a bright red Jodhpuri "bandhej" turban. In 2015, Modi chose a yellow turban covered with multi-coloured criss-cross lines, and a tie-and-dye turban in hues of pink and yellow in 2016.

The prime minister's turban for 2017 was a mix of bright red and yellow with crisscrossed golden lines all over. He donned a saffron turban for his appearance at the Red Fort in 2018.

From a bright red "bandhani" turban from Kutch to a mustard Rajasthani "safa", Modi's eye-catching turbans have been a highlight of his Republic Day appearances too.

In 2022, Modi chose a unique traditional cap from Uttarakhand for the Republic Day celebrations. The cap also had a Brahma Kamal-inspired brooch. Brahma Kamal is Uttarakhand's state flower, which the prime minister uses on every visit to Kedarnath.

In 2021, Modi wore a "Halari Pagdi", a bright red "bandhej" (a type of tie-dye textile) headgear with yellow dots during the celebratory parade -- a gift from the royal family of Jamnagar in Gujarat.

