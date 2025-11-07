78 turtles recovered from train coach in Dhanbad

Dhanbad, Nov 7 (PTI) A total of 78 Indian flapshell turtles were seized from a coach of the Doon Express in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district on Friday, police said.

A senior RPF official said a team conducted a search as the train arrived on a platform at Dhanbad railway station, and found six jute bags under the seats in the coach.

“After no passenger claimed the bags, they were opened. We found live Indian flapshell turtles inside those bags,” he said.

The search was conducted under ‘Operation WILEP’, a drive of the railway protection force (RPF) to combat smuggling of wildlife and animal parts, the official said.

After completing the formalities, the seized turtles were handed to officials of the Dhanbad forest division, he added.