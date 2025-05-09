789 decisions taken by Himachal Pradesh Cabinet fully implemented: Revenue Minister

Shimla, May 9 (PTI) A total of 831 decisions were taken by the Himachal Pradesh Cabinet, of which 789 have been successfully implemented from January 13 January, 2023 to December 31, 2024, officials said on Friday.

A meeting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee, to review the implementation of the decisions was held here under the chairmanship of Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi.

The Minister directed the officers to expedite the implementation process of the pending decisions in the larger interest of the public.

The remaining pending decisions pertaining to Jal Shakti, Agriculture, Finance, Horticulture, Personnel and Public Works department were also discussed in the meeting, a statement issued here said.