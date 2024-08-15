78th I-Day: Narendra Modi becomes PM to hoist tricolour for third highest time

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday broke the record of his immediate predecessor Manmohan Singh by hoisting the national flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort for the 11th consecutive time. With this, Modi has become the prime minister to hoist the tricolour for the third highest time. The record lies with first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru who did the honours 17 times from 1947 to 1964. Nehru's daughter Indira Gandhi holds the record of hoisting the national flag for the second highest time. She did so 16 times, just one short of her father's record. However, this was done in two different stints from 1966-1977 and 1980-1984. Manmohan Singh, who was prime minister of the Congress-led UPA government for 10 years, hoisted the national flag 10 times between 2004 and 2014. Of India's 15 prime ministers, Gulzarilal Nanda and Chandra Shekhar were the only ones who did not get a chance to hoist the tricolour even once. Chandra Shekhar, who became the first prime minister of India to head a coalition government at the centre, held the top post from November 1990 to June 1991. Nanda, India’s second prime minister, served the nation for two brief terms---May 27-June 9, 1964 and January 11-24, 1966. At fifth spot is Atal Bihari Vajpayee, prime minister for 13 days in 1996 and two incomplete terms from 1998 to 2004, with six times. Vajpayee is followed by Rajiv Gandhi, who became the youngest prime minister of India and served for a single term from 1984 to 1989. He hoisted the tricolour five times. His record was equalled by another Congress PM, P V Narasimha Rao, who served as PM for a single term from 1991 to 1996. Lal Bahadur Shastri and Morarji Desai hoisted the flag two times each. Shastri was prime minister from June 1964 to January 1966. He is credited with leading India to victory in the India-Pakistan war of 1965. Desai served as prime minister for two years from 1977 to 1979. Four PMs – Charan Singh, V P Singh, H D Deve Gowda and IK Gujral – hoisted the flag once each. Charan Singh served as prime minister of India for 170 days between July 1979 and January 1980 and V P Singh from 1989 to 1990. Deve Gowda was prime minister for slightly less than a year, June 1996 to April 1997. Gujral, too, was prime minister for slightly less than a year (April 1997 to March 1998). PTI GJS GJS MIN MIN