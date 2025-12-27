79 Mumbai establishments face BMC action over fire safety norms

Mumbai, Dec 27 (PTI) Ahead of New Year celebrations, the Mumbai Fire Brigade has initiated action against 79 establishments over violation of fire safety norms, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Saturday.

As part of a special fire safety campaign, the fire brigade inspected 1,221 establishments between December 22 and 26, the civic body said in a release.

Notices were issued to 20 establishments, while action was taken against 59 others for various violations. Action was also initiated against four establishments that were otherwise compliant but had stored one or two excess LPG cylinders, it said.

The inspections were conducted at hotels, restaurants, pubs, bars and other venues that witness large public gatherings during New Year festivities.

The release said the special drive is scheduled to continue till December 28, and action against non-compliant eateries is being taken under the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act.

The BMC further said inspections would continue even after the campaign as part of routine enforcement and appealed to establishment owners to strictly follow fire safety norms, while urging citizens to remain vigilant during New Year celebrations. PTI KK NR