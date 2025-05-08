79.23% voter turnout recorded in phase 2 of Assam panchayat polls

Guwahati: A voter turnout of 79.23 per cent was recorded in the second phase of panchayat polls in Assam, an official said.

Polling was held in the second phase on Wednesday in 13 districts -- Dhubri, South Salmara-Mankachar, Goalpara, Bongaigaon, Barpeta, Bajali, Nalbari, Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro), Hojai, Nagaon, Morigaon and Darrang, he said.

A total of 91,31,127 people, including 44,99,952 women, were eligible to vote in this phase.

Dhubri district recorded the highest turnout of 88.63 per cent, while the lowest was reported from Kamrup (Metro) at 71 per cent.

Voting in these districts passed off peacefully with no repoll ordered, the official said.

The fates of 29,608 candidates were decided in the second phase. They contested in 181 zilla parishad constituencies, 87 anchalik parishads and 10,530 gram panchayat seats.

Polling was held in the first phase in 14 districts on May 2, and a voter turnout of 70.19 per cent was recorded.

The counting of votes will be held on May 11.

A total of 1,289 seats have been decided uncontested -- 21 in zilla parishads, 151 in anchalik parishads and 1,117 gram panchayat wards.

Voting on Wednesday began at 7.30 am and ended at 4.30 pm, but those who had entered the booths within that time exercised their franchise till late in the night, the official said.

Seven districts of the state are under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution and governed at the local level by autonomous councils.