79th I-Day celebrations at Red Fort, special bands to regale crowd in evening across country

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) In a first, several music bands of armed forces and paramilitary forces will perform at more than 140 prominent locations across the country on August 15 to "celebrate the victory of Operation Sindoor," officials said on Wednesday.

The events seek to add rhythm and grandeur to the nation's festivities on the 79th Independence Day, offering citizens an opportunity to experience patriotic fervour through stirring tunes and disciplined artistry, they said.

The performances will be conducted by the bands of the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, Indian Coast Guard, NCC, CRPF, ITBP, CISF, SSB, BSF, IDS, RPF, and Assam Rifles, the defence ministry said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the celebrations at the Red Fort complex, where he will unfurl the National Flag and address the nation from the ramparts of the Mughal-era monument.

"As the nation is making giant strides towards realising the government's vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, the theme of this year's celebrations is 'Naya Bharat'. The celebrations will serve as a platform to commemorate the continuing rise of a prosperous, secure and bold 'Naya Bharat' and provide renewed power to surge further ahead on the path to progress," the defence ministry said in a statement.

On Wednesday, a full-dress rehearsal was held for the occasion.

"The success of Operation Sindoor will be celebrated during the Independence Day Celebrations this year. View cutter at Gyanpath will have the Operation Sindoor logo. Floral decoration will also be based on the operation. Invitation cards are also carrying the Operation Sindoor logo. Invitation cards are also carrying the water mark of Chenab bridge, depicting the rise of 'Naya Bharat'," the statement said.

A total of 2,500 male and female cadets and 'My Bharat' volunteers will participate in the celebrations. These cadets and 'My Bharat' volunteers will be seated on Gyanpath, opposite the ramparts. They will be forming the 'Naya Bharat' logo.

About 5,000 special guests, drawn from different walks of life, have been invited to witness the celebrations at Red Fort this year.

These include the Indian contingent of Special Olympics 2025, winners of international sports events, gold medalists of Khelo India Para Games, best-performing farmers trained and financially assisted under the National Beekeeping and Honey Mission, and Delhi-based school children who are winners of online or offline quizzes and other thematic competitions.

Fifty better-performing 'swachhta' workers, beneficiaries of Lakhpati Didi, and Anganwadi workers, helpers, supervisors, child development project officers, and child care institutions, will also be among the special guests, the ministry said.

"To promote patriotic fervour among citizens and to celebrate the victory of Operation Sindoor, a number of band performances will be conducted pan-India for the first time in the evening of Independence Day celebrations," it said.

These will include iconic locations across the national capital, such as India Gate, Central Park at Connaught Place, Kartavya Path, Vijay Chowk, Red Fort, Purana Quila, Nizamuddin railway station, and New Delhi railway station.

"The band performances in Delhi are part of a nation-wide effort to enhance the Independence Day celebrations. Band performances will take place across the length and breadth of the country covering 28 states, eight Union Territories and locations across 96 cities," it said in another statement. PTI KND VN VN