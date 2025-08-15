79th I-Day: Google showcases doodle celebrating India's traditional tiles

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) From Jaipur blue pottery to terracotta relief work of West Bengal, search giant Google on Friday came up with a striking doodle that draws inspiration from the country's traditional tile designs, marking India's 79th Independence Day.

The digital artwork ingeniously embeds themes emphasising India's achievements in space, cricket, chess, and cinema.

The letters in 'GOOGLE' are made of six uniquely designed tiles from different regions of India, each symbolically representing a style.

The first one is made from a Jaipur blue pottery-themed tile bearing the alphabet 'G' in a classic font, surrounded by floral artwork.

The second tile bears a floral pattern and an image of a spaceship, while the third one has another traditional design and an image of a cricket ball and two cricket bats in the centre.

The fourth tile represents a striking design symbolising another traditional tile of India. The fifth tile showcases a chess piece image in the centre, while the last one carries an icon of a cinema reel, forming the letters 'L' and 'E'.

A note on the Google doodle webpage carries details about the story behind the doodle.

The doodle artwork, illustrated by artists Makarand Narkar and Sonal Vasave of Boomranng Studio, features an enduring artistic expression of India -- traditional tile, it says. "The tiles are a diverse array of styles and textures from different regions in India, ranging from Jaipur blue pottery (Rajasthan) to terracotta relief (West Bengal). Each tile showcases a different style and a different national achievement, from space missions and world chess titles, to cricketing glory and international film recognitions," the note says.

This doodle celebrates India's Independence Day. On this day in 1947, India gained its freedom after nearly two centuries of British rule.

"The Indian Independence movement was led by prominent figures who championed civil disobedience and nonviolent protests. Their efforts culminated in the birth of the world's largest democracy," it adds.

On Independence Day, citizens celebrate their freedom and pride with a blend of ceremonies, cultural displays, and individual expressions of patriotism. Across the country, flag-hoisting ceremonies are organised, the note says.

Families and neighbourhoods gather to perform patriotic songs, skits, and dances. Homes and streets are decorated with the national flag, which waves alongside countless colorful kites symbolising freedom. This widespread celebration honours the nation's past and celebrates its future, it adds. PTI KND RHL