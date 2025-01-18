7th Delhi assembly met for 74 days over five years, says report

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) The 7th Delhi Assembly convened for just 74 days over its five-year term, the lowest number compared to all previous assemblies, according to a report by the think tank PRS Legislative Research.

The report states that the assembly sessions were called every year and divided into several parts. Within each year, sessions were adjourned without prorogation and were divided into parts. This resulted in the House meeting for only one or two days on several occasions, the report said.

While the Lieutenant Governor summons and prorogues sessions, it is the Speaker who calls for sittings during a session, the report added.

The first session of the 7th Delhi Assembly began on February 20, 2020, and was prorogued on March 3, 2021, after being held in five parts.

The second session commenced on March 3, 2021, and was prorogued on March 8, 2022, after four parts.

The third session began on March 8, 2022, and was prorogued on March 9, 2023, also after four parts.

The fourth session was called on March 9, 2023, and prorogued on February 7, 2024, again held in four parts. The fifth session was called on February 7, 2024, and has not been prorogued yet.

Over the five years, only 14 bills were passed, the lowest number since all its previous terms. Of the 14 bills, five were related to the salaries of legislators. All the bills were either passed on the same day or the next day, the report noted.

The Question Hour was held on just nine days during the total of 74 sitting days.

Between 2020 and 2025, MLAs asked an average of 219 questions per year. In contrast, between 2019 and 2024, MPs in the Lok Sabha asked an average of 8,200 questions annually. Delhi will go to polls on February 5, with votes to be counted on February 8. PTI AO ARD ARD