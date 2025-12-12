7th edition of Huddle Global startup fest kicks off in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 12 (PTI) The seventh edition of India’s largest beachside startup festival, Huddle Global 2025, kicked off on Friday at Kovalam here, Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), which organised it, said.

The three-day event will have insightful debates, an expo of innovative products and an all-India hackathon with attractive prizes up for grab, besides opening vast opportunities for startups, including funding and mentor support, KSUM said in a release.

Addressing the opening session of the event, state Finance Minister K N Balagopal presented the 'Vision 2031 -- What is in store for Kerala’s Knowledge Economy'.

Balagopal, according to the release, said that the global landscape was transforming with rapid digitalisation through domains like AI, automation and shipping supply chains, and Kerala has embraced several key steps to accelerate the state's progress with the next phase.

Giving an example, the minister said that the Vizhinjam-Kollam-Punalur triangle is emerging as one of the most strategic development zones combining port growth, industrial capacity and inland connectivity.

He is also quoted as having said that the digital and science parks have been designed to bring global technology companies, advanced research labs and leading universities focusing on AI, robotics, semiconductor technologies, food technologies, optics and digital engineering.

Balagopal informed the gathering that the state government was going to recapitalise Kerala Financial Corporation (KFC) to strengthen KSUM’s grant and seed funding programme along with fund-of-fund to attract private venture capital.

Additionally, the government is working to set up a private seed fund to help scaling of growing startups, he said.

The minister also unveiled a book titled ‘Incubators, Accelerators and Startups,’ written by startup founder K C Chandrasekharan Nair and honoured animation pioneer and winner of Annecy International Animation Festival Award, known as ‘Oscar of Animation', Suresh Eriyat.

Delivering a talk on the topic of ‘Actions Speak Louder than Words: Report on Startup Ecosystem,’ Seeram Sambasiva Rao, Special Secretary (Electronics and IT), Kerala government said the state's evolving talent strength, with deep expertise in domains like AI, inter-sciences and finance, combined broad skills in engineering, data and cybersecurity.

Dr Philipp Ackermann, German Ambassador to India and Bhutan, in his address said that any innovative partnership must be beyond borders and startups from India and Germany can establish strong collaboration in various domains of technology.

Anoop Ambika, CEO, KSUM, urged startups and entrepreneurs to leverage the Huddle Global platform for significant takeaways through deliberations and meetings.

"More than 3,000 startups, 200-plus HNIs (High Networth Individuals), 100-plus mentors, corporate, exhibitors and 150 speakers are attending Huddle Global 2025, where startups will also launch their products and solutions," the release said.

It further said that the expo can boost Kerala’s transformation into a knowledge-based industry hub.

"Humanoid robots, autonomous drones, sustainable energy solutions, biomedical devices, and smart city innovations designed to address pressing global challenges are on display at the expo," it said. PTI HMP ROH