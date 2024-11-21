7th Jazz India Circuit to host The Revisit Project, Bollyjazz among others

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) The seventh edition of the Jazz India Circuit will bring to the floor some of the leading bands and performers in brass-heavy Indian jazz music, including The Revisit Project, Bollyjazz Big Band, and The Fanculos.

Advertisment

The two-day jazz fiesta, organised by Teamwork Arts at Horizon Plaza in Gurugram, will open on November 23 with a genre-defying performance by Ukrainian singer-composer Tamara Lukasheva with tabla maestro Adarsh Shenoy.

The opening night will also see a distinctive blend of jazz, funk and groove by The Revisit Project that combines rhythmic jazz with sharp observations on life, love, and politics in India.

The Indian jazz fusion band is known for albums "Here We Go", "Brown Man’s Funk", and "Born in Delhi".

Advertisment

The first evening will close with the high-energy beats of The Fanculos.

The Mumbai-based six-piece band led by Ramon Ibrahim is known for its high-energy ska and reggae-inspired performances.

Avik Roy, festival producer, said that this year's edition wil be focused on brass-heavy and big band performances.

Advertisment

"Brass instruments have an unparalleled ability to create bold, resonant, and emotive sounds, and we’re excited to present a lineup that highlights this spirit. We invite music lovers to immerse themselves in the electrifying performances and experience the magic of jazz like never before," Roy said in a statement.

The second day will showcase the eclectic sounds of Imon, the evocative rhythms of Refuge, the experimental artistry of Princely States Dub Orchestra, and the bold brass-driven melodies of the Bollyjazz Big Band.

While Refuge, led by pianist Aman Mahajan, explores universal emotions through evocative compositions, Delhi-based Princely States Dub Orchestra merges ska, dub, and jazz and includes bold brass arrangements, delivering a sound inspired by Jamaican beats and UK ska revival.

Advertisment

Bollyjazz Big Band Jazz, a 21-piece orchestra featuring trumpets, trombones, saxophones, and dynamic vocals, blends the golden era of Bollywood melodies with big-band jazz traditions, while Delhi-based singer-songwriter Imon weaves heartfelt narratives in English and Assamese about time, change, and second chances. PTI MAH MAH BK BK