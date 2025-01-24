7th Udaipur World Music Festival to feature Shaan, Karsh Kale, and 22 bands from 15 countries

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) The seventh edition of the Vedanta Udaipur World Music Festival will take place in Rajasthan's city of lakes from February 7 with the participation of renowned Indian artistes like Shaan, Karsh Kale, and Kanika Kapoor, apart from over 22 bands from 15 countries.

Conceptualised and produced by SEHER in collaboration with Rajasthan government's Department of Tourism, the festival will be set around the theme of “Preservation and propagation of forgotten musical instruments and traditions of Rajasthan”, while also embracing global music cultures.

The "free-for-all" cultural extravaganza will feature performances from a stellar lineup of Indian artistes, including Faridkot, Sukriti-Prakriti, Ritvik Raja, and Western Ghats.

The three-day event will be held across iconic venues across the city, including at Manji ka Ghat, Fateh Sagar Paal, and Gandhi Ground "What sets this festival apart is not just its diverse lineup of world-class artists but the opportunity to experience these performances in Udaipur, a city steeped in cultural heritage rather than only in big cities like Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, Gurgaon. Such a vibrant gathering of artists, in venues as iconic as those in Udaipur, cannot be witnessed anywhere else in India, and we are honoured to offer this unforgettable experience," Sanjeev Bhargava, founder of SEHER, said in a statement.

Los Chalchakis from Argentina, Dobet from Ivory Coast, Ziskakan from Reunion Island, KAIA from Philippines, Romano Drom from Hungary, and Delgocha Ensemble from Iran will be among more than 22 bands performing at the festival.

The music festival will come to an end on February 9. PTI MAH MAH RB RB