8-acre logistics park developed at a cost of Rs 200 cr opens at Bengaluru airport

Bengaluru, Apr 22 (PTI) AISATS BLR Logistics Park, one of the largest on-airport logistics parks in South India, was inaugurated at Kempegowda International Airport, also known as BLR Airport, on Tuesday.

The logistics park was constructed with an investment of Rs 200 crore by Air India SATS Airport Services Private Limited (AISATS), an airport services management company. The park is spread across eight acres within the airport.

Air India SATS is a joint venture between Tata Group’s Air India and SATS Limited. It was appointed by Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) to design, build, finance, operate and maintain the park for 15 years.

Marking the launch of the logistics park, Nipun Aggarwal, Chairman of AISATS said, "The world-class facility will not only enhance regional economic prosperity but also position Bengaluru and Karnataka as key hubs for logistics innovation and trade excellence.” AISATS will also provide trucking services to ensure faster, economical and seamless movement of cargo between the Logistics Park and Cargo Terminals at BLR Airport, he added.

Ramanathan Rajamani, CEO of AISATS, said, "By offering world-class infrastructure and cutting-edge technologies, we are dedicated to facilitating efficient cargo movement, driving growth for local businesses, and reinforcing Bengaluru's position as a major logistics and trade hub." Hari Marar, MD & CEO, BIAL, said the collaboration aligns with the shared vision of building a future-ready, efficient, and connected logistics gateway that supports both domestic growth and global trade.

BLR Airport is the third busiest in India, accounting for 40 per cent of South India’s total air cargo volumes achieving its highest-ever annual cargo tonnage of 502,480 MT in FY '25 and aims to handle 1 million metric tonnes of cargo by 2030.

“The launch of the AISATS BLR Logistics Park is a step towards enhancing cargo handling capabilities, improving operational efficiencies, and catering to the rising demand for faster, seamless, and more sustainable cargo supply chain,” added Marar.

Bob Chi, CEO, APAC Gateway Services of SATS added: “By streamlining cargo flows and enhancing efficiency at this key gateway, SATS is not only strengthening its presence in the Indian market but also bolstering global supply chains through the seamless movement of cargo worldwide." PTI JR ROH