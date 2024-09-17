8 arrested for gambling in central Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Delhi Police arrested eight men for alleged involvement in gambling and recovered Rs 51 lakh from their possession in New Rajinder Nagar in central Delhi, officials said on Tuesday.

Based on inputs, a team laid a trap and arrested eight people, the police said and claimed that all the accused confessed their involvement.

"We have recovered Rs 51.33 lakh from their possession. Further investigation is in progress," Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) M Harsha Vardhan said.