8 arrested for spreading fake information about drones in Meerut

Meerut (UP), Aug 2 (PTI) Eight individuals were arrested in Meerut for allegedly posting misleading and fake information regarding drones on social media, officials said on Saturday, adding that 15 FIRs have been registered in the matter.

The police identified 28 fake posts on various social media platforms, including 19 on Instagram, seven on Facebook and two on X (formerly Twitter).

Besides the eight arrests, efforts are being made to nab the others involved in this case, a senior officer mentioned.

Flying a drone without police permission and spreading false or misleading information related to it on social media is a punishable offence, Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr Vipin Tada said. The SSP asserted that the police are on alert regarding such activities and similar strict legal action will continue in future as well. PTI COR CDN APL APL MPL MPL