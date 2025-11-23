8 arrested, illicit foreign liquor worth Rs. 70 lakh seized in Jharkhand's Hazaribag

Hazaribag, Nov 23 (PTI) Eight people were arrested after illicit foreign liquor worth around Rs 70 lakh was seized from a house in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, police said on Sunday.

The raid was conducted at a house in Tardih village under Chouparan police station limits on Saturday night, following a tip-off that a large quantity of illicit foreign liquor was being hoarded, they said.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Barhi, Ajay Kumar Bimal said, "The police raided the house of Kumar Chandan and seized unauthorised foreign liquor worth Rs 70 lakh. Eight people, including the houseowner, were arrested in this connection. The gang was planning to smuggle the liquor to Bihar through several small vehicles." An FIR has been registered at Chouparan police station under the relevant sections of the Excise Act, the SDPO added.

In all, 332 cartons containing 15,936 bottles of different brands, along with stickers, caps, seals used for making duplicate foreign liquor, four four-wheelers and several mobile phones were seized from the house. PTI COR RPS RPS RG