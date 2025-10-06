8 arrested in connection with Cuttack violence, bandh underway amid heavy security

Cuttack, Oct 6 (PTI) Eight people were arrested on Monday in connection with the violence in Odisha's Cuttack, where a 12-hour bandh was underway amid heavy security deployment with prohibitory orders in place, officials said.

Speaking to reporters, Commissioner of Police S Dev Datta Singh said three cases were registered and eight people were arrested in connection with Sunday's attack on police by VHP activists.

"The situation is under control," he said.

Senior police officer Amarenda Panda and Cuttack DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo were among the 25 people injured in the attack. Panda was admitted to the ICU of the SCB Medical College and Hospital, officials said.

Police said raids were continuing in different parts of the city after some of the "mischief mongers" were identified through CCTV footage.

Clashes broke out in the early hours of Saturday near Haathi Pokhari in the Daraghabazar area as locals objected to loud music being played in immersion processions. What started as an argument soon escalated, leading to the hurling of stones and glass bottles.

Six people, including Dnyandeo, were injured in the clashes.

Alleging that the police failed to stop the attack on the processions, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) called a 12-hour bandh on Monday.

On Sunday, a motorcycle rally by VHP activists in support of the bandh was stopped by the police when they reached the trouble-torn area, leading to a fresh bout of violence. The VHP activists hurled stones at the police, who used lathi charge, tear gas shells and rubber bullets to bring the situation under control.

Several shops in the Gourishankar Park area were allegedly set on fire during the violence.

The bandh, which began at 6 am, evoked a mixed response but remained incident-free.

Government offices and educational institutions were functioning with thin attendance. Markets and petrol pumps remained open, and public transport was available on the road, but less than usual due to the slew of restrictions imposed by the police.

ACP Narasingha Bhol said 1,800 personnel of the state police have been deployed along with around 800 personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and Odisha Swift Action Force in the city.

Police patrols are continuing in sensitive areas, he said, adding that restrictions have also been imposed on entry into the city.

"People from outside are not allowed entry into Cuttack city, except those working here and patients travelling to the SCB Medical College and Hospital. Passenger buses are being stopped at the entry points. All the entry points of the city have been blocked to keep a check on the movement of anti-social elements," he said.

ADG (Law and Order) Sanjay Kumar said that there was no report of any untoward incident, with all agencies on high alert.

He said senior officers are monitoring the situation on the field, and directions have been issued for taking prompt action against anyone found taking the law into their hands.

The prohibitory orders were imposed for 36 hours till 10 am on Tuesday in 13 of the 20 police station areas of the city, officials said.

Internet services were also suspended for 24 hours from 7 pm on Sunday to prevent a flare-up, they said.

In a statement, the Odisha Police urged the people to verify information before sharing it on social media and to refrain from posting false and inflammatory content.

"Some individuals are creating an atmosphere of unrest in society by creating and spreading fake news. Strict action will be taken against those who are spreading and circulating false or misleading information," it said.