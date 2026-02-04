8 Arunachal govt officers transferred in bureaucratic reshuffle

Itanagar, Feb 4 (PTI) Eight Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service (APCS) officers were transferred by the state government, according to an official notification.

Joint Secretary to the Chief Minister and Additional Resident Commissioner, Guwahati, Dilip Kumar Chutia has been posted as West Kameng Deputy Commissioner, according to the notification issued by Chief Secretary Manish Gupta on Tuesday.

Tax, Excise & Narcotics Commissioner Lobsang Tsering will take charge as Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner.

Kalaktang Additional Deputy Commissioner Mindo Loyi will replace Techu Aran as the West Siang Deputy Commissioner. Aran has been transferred and posted as Tirap Deputy Commissioner.

Social Justice Empowerment & Tribal Affairs Joint Secretary Gobi Nyigyor has been posted as Lower Siang Deputy Commissioner, in place of Rujjum Rakshap, who will be the Tourism Director.

Tirap Deputy Commissioner Liyi Bagra has been posted as Director of the State Council of Educational Research and Training. PTI CORR SOM