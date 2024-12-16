8 Bills passed in Karnataka Assembly, including one to protect depositors' interest

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 16 (PTI) The Karnataka Assembly on Monday unanimously passed eight Bills, including one aimed at protecting the interests of depositors in private financial institutions.

The bills tabled and passed included the Karnataka Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, the Protection of Interest of Depositors in Karnataka Financial Institutions (Amendment) Bill, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (Second Amendment) Bill, and the Karnataka Tourism Ropeways Bill.

Other bills passed were the Basavanbagewadi Development Authority Bill, the Karnataka State Universities (Amendment) Bill, the Chanakya University (Amendment) Bill, and the Karnataka Groundwater (Regulation and Control of Development and Management) (Amendment) Bill. PTI GMS SSK ROH