8 booked for swindling residents in Jammu of over Rs 3 crore

Jammu, Sep 14 (PTI) The directors of two private companies are among the eight individuals booked for allegedly swindling over Rs 3 crore from residents in Jammu, a crime branch official said on Sunday.

One of the accused is a government employee who allegedly secured his job using a fake qualification certificate, the official stated. Following a complaint filed by Guninder Jeet Singh Wazir of Trikuta Nagar in Jammu, an FIR was registered against the directors of Shreekatyani Metal Private Limited: Nitin Gupta and Nidhi Gupta, both from Yojna Vihar, Delhi, and Nitin Maheshwari from Suryanagar, Ghaziabad (UP), for fraudulently and dishonestly causing wrongful loss of Rs 2.64 crore to the complainant.

Additionally, another FIR was filed by Sanjeev Mahajan of Jammu against Nishaan Singh, the proprietor of Messrs Sanbun Investments in Delhi, for criminal breach of trust and misappropriation involving Rs 35 lakh, the official mentioned.

He added that a case has been registered against notorious scammers -- Saroop Lal of Bari Brahmana and Ashish Bhandari of Jammu -- for allegedly duping Jawahar Lal and Bibi Ram, both residents of Akhnoor, of Rs 12.30 lakh on the pretext of providing jobs in the forest department for their relatives.

The accused allegedly provided fake appointment orders to the complainants, the official noted, adding that several FIRs have already been filed against Lal and Bhandari for various fraudulent activities.

Another FIR has been registered based on communication from the CID headquarters against Sohan Lal of Arnia village of Jammu for securing a job in the health department as a dental technician by allegedly using a fake matriculation certificate, the official said.

He said the certificate was allegedly arranged for Lal by Swarn Singh of Treva village, who has also been named as an accused in the FIR.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Crime Jammu, Benam Tosh confirmed that four cases have been registered after the completion of the preliminary enquiries for in-depth investigations.