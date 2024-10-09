8 Buddhist monks injured as tourist bus falls into pond in Bihar

Jehanabad (Bihar), Oct 9 (PTI) At least eight Buddhist monks were injured after a Gaya-bound bus in which they were travelling fell into a roadside pond in Bihar's Jehanabad district on Wednesday, police said.

The accident occurred in Karauna area when the driver lost control of the bus and the vehicle plunged into the water body, a senior officer said.

The majority of the injured Buddhist monks, who were coming from Nepal, are nationals of Vietnam, Myanmar and the US.

Of the injured, three have been shifted to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) for better treatment, Jehanabad Superintendent of Police Arvind Pratap Singh told PTI.

Other injured monks were discharged from a local health facility after first aid, he said.

Eight Buddhist monks were going to Gaya when the accident took place, the SP said, adding that an investigation has been initiated. PTI CORR PKD BDC