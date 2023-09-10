8 cattle smugglers arrested in UP

Sonbhadra (UP), Sep 10 (PTI) Eight cattle smugglers were arrested in a span of two days here and seven cows and 13 bulls were rescued, an official said on Sunday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Kalu Singh said Mohammad Alam, a resident of Jharkhand, was arrested from near Ranitali barrier on Saturday morning.

Seven cows and 13 bulls were rescued, Singh said, adding seven other smugglers managed to escape.

In a separate incident, Sadiq Ansari, carrying a reward of Rs 25,000, Jamait Ansari, Mukhtar Ansari and Diljan Sheikh were arrested from Gardarwa tri-section in Hathinala on Sunday morning for allegedly smuggling cattle, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police also arrested smugglers Yunus Ansari and Sharif Ansari along with their driver Mithun Kumar on Saturday.

Those arrested have been booked under the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, he added. PTI COR NAV AS RHL RHL