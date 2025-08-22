8 children among 11 injured due to electrocution during idol immersion in UP's Bahraich

Bahraich (UP), Aug 22 (PTI) Eleven people, including eight children, suffered burn injuries on Friday after coming in contact with a high-tension power line during a Radha-Krishna idol immersion procession here, officials said.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Nawabganj police station, Ramashankar Yadav, said the incident took place in Nimnihara village, where residents had installed an idol of Radha-Krishna on the occasion of Janmashtami.

"Villagers and children were taking the idol for immersion on a tractor-trolley as part of the procession. A child walking alongside was carrying a flag, which accidentally touched an overhead high-tension wire. The current passed through the flag and the trolley, injuring those on board as well as some walking close to it," Yadav said.

He added that a home guard present at the site struck the electric wire with his baton, breaking the current flow and preventing a major tragedy.

District Magistrate Akshay Tripathi said, "A total of 11 people, including eight children, sustained injuries in the accident. All of them were admitted to the local Charda Community Health Centre. One child with serious burns has been referred to Bahraich Medical College for advanced treatment. The condition of all injured is stable." Tripathi further said that doctors and health staff at the medical college and health centre have been directed to ensure there is no lapse in treatment. PTI COR KIS HIG HIG