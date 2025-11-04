8 dead, 14 injured as passenger train 'jumps' red signal, collides with goods train in Chhattisgarh

Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), Nov 4 (PTI) At least eight persons, including the loco pilot, were killed and 14 others injured after a passenger train allegedly jumped a red signal and collided with a goods train from behind near Bilaspur station in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, officials said.

The incident took place around 4 pm when the MEMU (mainline electric multiple unit) passenger train was heading to Bilaspur from Gevra (in neighbouring Korba district), they said.

The impact of the collision was so severe that a coach of the passenger train ended up on top of a wagon of the cargo train, the railway officials said, adding that two to three persons are still feared trapped in the wreckage.

When the passenger train was between Gatora and Bilaspur railway stations on the Howrah-Mumbai rail route section, it rammed into a goods train from behind, according to them.

The spot is a few kilometres away from Bilaspur city, which houses the headquarters of South Eastern Central Railway (SECR) zone.

"So far, eight deaths have been confirmed in the accident. Two to three others are still feared trapped inside the wreckage and efforts are on to evacuate them," Bilaspur Collector Sanjay Agrawal told PTI.

Gas cutters are being used to cut the coach, he said.

The injured passengers have been shifted to Apollo Hospital and Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) hospital in Bilaspur. The condition of one of them is said to be critical, he added.

"The passenger train hit the goods train from behind at a speed of 60 to 70 kmph after overshooting a red signal," a senior railway official said.

"It is now a matter of investigation as to why the loco pilot jumped the red signal and failed to apply the emergency brake in time, even though the goods train was within visible distance," the official said.

Loco pilot of the passenger train, Vidya Sagar, was killed in the accident and assistant loco pilot Rashmi Raj, a female, sustained serious injuries.

He added that the passenger train rammed into the brake van with such a force that it was mangled badly.

The train manager (guard) of the goods train jumped out of the brake van - the last coach of the goods train - at the last moment and sustained minor injuries, the official added.

Both the injured railway personnel have been hospitalised, they added.

The railway authorities have mobilised all resources at the spot, and required measures are being taken for the treatment of the injured persons, the officials said.

As per the visuals, the collision resulted in a coach of the passenger train getting mounted onto a wagon of the goods train.

The railway authorities announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to kin of the deceased and Rs 5 lakh to the seriously injured persons, while those who sustained minor injuries will receive Rs 1 lakh assistance, an official statement said.

A detailed inquiry into the incident will be conducted at the level of the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) to ascertain the cause and recommend necessary corrective measures, it said.

Relief and rescue operations have been launched on a war footing by the railway administration. Senior officials have rushed to the site to monitor the situation, and the injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment, it said.

The railway authorities are providing all possible assistance and coordination to the affected passengers.

Helpline numbers have been issued for the convenience of passengers and their families, it added.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed grief over the accident and announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to kin of each of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured.

Sai has expressed profound grief over the tragic train accident near Bilaspur, calling it an extremely painful and distressing incident, an official statement said.

The CM said that teams from the district administration and the Railways are working on the ground with full dedication in the rescue and relief efforts. All necessary medical facilities and resources are being made available for the treatment of the injured.

He said that the State Government has been keeping a close watch on the situation with full sensitivity and vigilance and is taking every necessary step to assist those affected.

Speaking to the media, an injured woman passenger said the train was running when it suddenly rammed into the goods train.

"Before I could understand what happened, people started screaming and shouting for help," she recalled.

The woman, who was travelling to Bilaspur from Akaltara town in neighbouring Janjgir-Champa district, said she was in the coach that climbed onto the goods train due to the impact.

"After the collision, my leg got trapped under the seat. I was rescued by the responders and first taken to the railway hospital before being referred to another hospital," she said.

Lying on the hospital bed, she added that her leg suffered a fracture in the accident.

According to some local residents, the loud sound of the collision propelled the nearby villagers to rush to the spot and launch an immediate rescue operation.

The accident disrupted train operations on the route. Many trains running on the Howrah-Mumbai section were rescheduled.

Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu and BJP MLA Dharamlal Kaushik visited CIMS hospital to meet the injured.