8 dead, over 35 injured in fire after gas tanker collides with other vehicles on Jaipur highway

Jaipur, Dec 20 (PTI) A LPG tanker collided with multiple vehicles on Friday, leading to a massive fireball that turned a stretch of the Jaipur-Ajmer highway into an inferno, killing at least eight people and engulfing more than 30 vehicles in flames.

Of the about 35 people injured, nearly half are "very critical", Rajasthan Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar said.

Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph, who was at the crash site with several officers of his department, said an outlet nozzle of the LPG tanker was damaged in the collision, leading to a gas leak that caused the blaze.

"Vehicles behind the tanker were engulfed in flames. Other vehicles coming from the opposite directions also caught fire and the vehicles collided," he said.

The gas leak also spread the fire in a flash, leaving no scope for those in nearby vehicles to come out. People were seen rushing out of their vehicles and taking off clothes engulfed in flames.

The injured were rushed to the SMS Medical College in Jaipur in more than 25 ambulances. Dr Deepak Maheshwari, principal of the medical facility, said eight people died in the crash.

Officials at the spot indicated that the casualty count may go up further.

Eyewitnesses reported spotting the flames from nearly a kilometre away as thick black smoke filled the sky and ambulances and fire brigade vehicles rushed towards the crash zone. A school van driver on his way to pick up students recounted with horror the sight of a man engulfed in flames on the road.

Police suspect some people could not get out of their vehicles in time and got burnt. The situation will become clear once all the vehicles are thoroughly checked, they said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Khimsar rushed to the SMS hospital after news of the accident spread.

Sharma spoke to administration officials and doctors and issued directions to ensure proper treatment was facilitated. He also visited the accident site and spoke to police officials.

In a post in Hindi on X, the chief minister said, "Deeply saddened to hear the news of casualties in the gas tanker fire incident on the Jaipur-Ajmer National Highway. As soon as the information about the incident came, I went to the SMS Hospital and directed the doctors there to provide immediate necessary medical facilities and take proper care of the injured." Speaking to reporters at the hospital Khimsar said, "All doctors, resident doctors and nursing staff were called in to manage the situation. Another ward has been opened so that patients can be accommodated. Some people got primary treatment in nearby hospitals." The health minister said a 'green corridor' has been set up from the accident site to the SMS hospital.

An official said a private sleeper bus headed for Jaipur from Rajsamand was behind the gas tanker when the accident occurred. Efforts were underway to find the details about the passengers on board.

The burnt vehicles are being removed from the highway so that traffic movement can be resumed.

Besides Sharma, President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot expressed their condolences for the loss of lives in the crash.

In a post on X, the prime minister announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the PMNRF to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa and Minister of State for Home Jawahwar Singh Bedham reached the accident site, while state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra and several BJP and Congress MLAs visited the hospital.

The incident happened around 5.45 am in front of a school, police officials said.

Local people complained of itching in the eyes and breathing problems due to the smoke. Some said a few birds were found dead nearby.

The Station House Officer of Bhankrota Manish Gupta said it was difficult to bring the fire under control in the beginning.

"Fire brigade teams initially were unable to reach the vehicles that were burning. There are three petrol pumps in the area but fortunately, they are safe," he added.

A fire department official said, "A few fire brigade vehicles from Mansarover were rushed to the spot based on primary information, but later fire tenders from other stations were moved in as well." A team from the regional transport office also reached the spot to investigate the incident and Forensic Science Laboratory teams collected evidence.

A pipe factory along the highway suffered damage in the incident.

A nearly 300-metre busy stretch of the highway was affected, leading to a long queue of vehicles.

The school van driver told PTI that the flames were visible from a kilometre away and there was panic and chaos on the highway.

"As I got closer to the spot, I saw people running in haste and shouting for help. I saw a man engulfed in flames. It was a frightening scene. Fire brigades and ambulances were there but it was difficult for them to reach the spot initially," he said.

The Jaipur Police has issued the helpline numbers 9166347551, 8764688431 and 7300363636 for people to get in touch for inquiries or relevant information.

Speaking to reporters near the hospital, Dotasra said, "Many of the injured are critical. Such incidents should not happen and for this, governments should make arrangements." He said the government should form a high-level committee and take concrete action so that such incidents are not repeated. PTI SDA IJT IJT