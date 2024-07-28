8 Delhi Police cops taken off duty after pictures of them partying with builder goes viral

New Delhi, July 28 (PTI) An assistant sub inspector among eight policemen were sent to police lines after photographs of them, wearing uniform, having liquor at a builder’s party surfaced on social media, officials said on Sunday.

An ASI, five head constables and two constables, posted at Jaitpur police station in southeast Delhi, were found to be partying with a builder in Jaitpur area, they said.

On the direction of the district's deputy commissioner of police, they have been sent to police lines, the officials said. PTI ALK NB NB