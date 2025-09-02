8-feet long Indian rock python rescued from Odisha village

Kendrapara (Odisha), Sep 2 (PTI) An eight-feet long Indian rock python was rescued by forest personnel in a village near Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha’s Kendrapara district on Tuesday, an official said.

The snake was found near a crop field in Ragadapatia village, said Assistant Conservator of Forest Manas Das.

The python was ensnared in the net that farmers had spread to keep the cattle at bay from the standing crops, he said.

The adult reptile was later released in the nearby forest, which is a safe habitat for snakes and lizards. PTI COR BBM NN