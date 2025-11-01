8-foot crocodile captured from farmland in Latur district

New Update
Latur, Nov 1 (PTI) An 8-foot-long crocodile that had entered farmland in Maharashtra’s Latur district was captured, officials said on Saturday.
Earlier, farmers from Kendrewadi, Dhalegaon and Andhor villages in Ahmedpur taluka had alerted the department after spotting a crocodile that had strayed from a nearby river.
A team from the forest department searched for two days and finally caught the large reptile, weighing about 100 kg, from Kendrewadi on Friday night, an official said.
The sighting had triggered fear among the farmers in the area, he said. PTI COR NR