8-foot python found in drain near college in Thane, rescued

Thane, Oct 28 (PTI ) A nearly 8-foot-long python was spotted in a roadside drain near a college in Maharashtra's Thane city on Tuesday, sparking panic in the area.
The snake was later rescued and handed over to a wildlife welfare organisation, officials said.
Some residents spotted the reptile in the roadside drain near Maratha Galli, opposite a college in Savarkar Nagar.
The Thane Municipal Corporation's (TMC) disaster management cell chief received information about it at 11:32 am from a resident, the officials said.
A disaster management staff member, accompanied by a pickup vehicle, a firefighter with an emergency vehicle, and members of the Wildlife Welfare Association (WWA) from Konkani Pada rushed to the spot.
The rescuers found the python, approximately 8 feet in length, in the drain.
"The python was later safely rescued and handed over to the WWA team for further care," TMC's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said. PTI COR GK