8 get death for killing 3 of family with brick, crowbar in UP's Bareilly

Bareilly, Mar 7 (PTI) A local court on Thursday sentenced eight people to death in a 10-year-old triple murder case, a court officer said.

Advertisment

The murder took place during a dacoity in the house of an inspector in the Income Tax department.

Special Fast Track Court Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar awarded death sentence to eight members of Chaimar Hassen gang for the murder of the mother, brother, and sister-in-law of an Income Tax Inspector during a dacoity in Suresh Sharma Nagar, Bareilly.

The ninth accused, the jeweller who had bought the stolen metal, has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

Advertisment

Assistant District Government Advocate (Criminal) Digambar Patel said that plaintiff Ravikant Mishra, an Inspector in the Income Tax Department in Pilibhit, had left his home for Pilibhit on April 21, 2014 at 9 am.

On 23 April, when he returned, he found the main gate locked from inside.

The window in the gallery was found open with its grill removed and the door to the terrace was open. When he looked inside from the roof of an under-construction house nearby, he saw the body of his 70-year-old mother, Pushpa, lying near the stairs, the ADGC said.

Advertisment

The bodies of his brother Yogesh and his wife Priya were found in the bedroom and his house ransacked.

Police after investigation filed a charge sheet against nine people including the jeweller who bought the goods, Patel said.

During investigation, police found that the accused had broken into the house at night through the neighbouring under-construction house by removing the grill of the window.

Advertisment

When Mishra's mother woke up due to noise, the thieves killed her by hitting her on the head with a brick.

They then killed his brother and sister-in-law with a crowbar and brick.

On a tip-off, police on May 2, 2014, raided some camps located on the banks of a river in Umaria village of Bithri.

Advertisment

They found silver coins, some papers and a purse, all of which were identified by Mishra as his family belongings.

On strict interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime, he said.

When the photographs of the convicts were published in newspapers on May 3, it was found that some of them used to roam around the house in the garb of vegetable sellers before they executed the attack.

Wajid, Haseen, Yasin alias Zeeshan, Nazima, Hashima, Sameer alias Sahib, Zulfam and Fahim, were awarded the death sentence, the ADGC said. PTI COR SAB VN VN