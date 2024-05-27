8 held for transporting illicit liquor in Assam

Guwahati, May 27 (PTI) At least eight people were arrested for allegedly transporting illicit liquor in two separate seizures in Assam's Guwahati, officials said on Monday.

In the first case, the Excise Department of Kamrup Metropolitan district seized 580 litres of country liquor on Saturday in Jalukbari area of the city, an official said.

The excise sleuths also seized two vehicles in which the liquor consignment was being transported and arrested six people, she added.

In the second instance, the Excise officials arrested two persons from Sonapur area while 26 cartons of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) were being readied to sell in Meghalaya.

"The sleuths seized the liquor and two vehicles. They also arrested two persons from the spot," the official added. PTI TR BDC