8 held with heroin, ganja in Mizoram

Aizawl, Sep 6 (PTI) At least eight people have been arrested in Mizoram's Aizawl with heroin and ganja during separate operations, an official said on Friday.

Those arrested include two accused from Assam's Cachar, and one each from Manipur's Pherzawl and Aizawl, he said.

A total of 220 gram of heroin and 105 kg of ganja were recovered during three operations by excise officials and personnel of the Assam Rifles on Thursday.

The ganja was being smuggled from Meghalaya and Tripura, the official said.

All the eight accused were booked under different sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, he added. PTI CORR RBT