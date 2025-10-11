8 held with hydroponic weed worth Rs 44 crore during 4-day operation at Mumbai airport

Mumbai, Oct 11 (PTI) Eight passengers were arrested collectively with hydropinc weed worth 44 crore in seven separate cases over four days at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here, officials said on Saturday.

The seizures were made during an operation by Customs officials between October 8 and October 11, an official said.

A total of 44 kg of the contraband was recovered from passengers arriving in the city on flights from Phuket, Bangkok, and Kuala Lumpur, he said.

The drug was concealed in checked-in bags of the accused passengers, he said.

The accused persons were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official added.

Hydroponic weed, a potent and expensive form of ganja, is cultivated using water-based, nutrient-rich solutions instead of traditional soil methods. PTI DC NR