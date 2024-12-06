8 heliports readied in Uttarakhand in 2 years, work on 6 more underway: Official

Dehradun, Dec 6 (PTI) Eight heliports have been completed in two years in Uttarakhand while work on six more is underway as part of the government's efforts to provide strong infrastructure for air services in the geographically challenging state, and facilitate access to the remote hill areas.

The Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) has prepared heliports at Sahastradhara, Srinagar, Gauchar, Chinyalisaur, Haldwani, Almora, Pithoragarh and Munsiyari over the last two years, which are now providing regular services to passengers, UCADA Additional CEO Dayanand Saraswati said.

The UCADA has also started work to build heliports at Trijuginarayan, Joshimath, Mussoorie, Ramnagar, Bageshwar and Haridwar, Saraswati said, adding that the target is to complete work at all these sites over the next one year.

Heliports have facilities to park multiple helicopters at the same time apart from provisions such as hangar, lounge, canteen and toilets.

Apart from these, more than 100 helipads have also been constructed in the state which are available for passenger service or any operation in an emergency situation, the official said, adding that air connectivity to the far- flung areas of the state has now been made possible.

The airports at Jolly Grant in Dehradun and Pantnagar in Udham Singh Nagar district are also being expanded for which the land acquisition process is underway, Saraswati said.

The Pantnagar airport is being developed on the lines of a greenfield airport, while the Jolly Grant airport is being developed as per international standards, he added.

"It is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream that the common man should be able to afford air travel. To achieve this, air services are being developed in Uttarakhand through the Udan Yojana as well as the Chief Minister's Udan Khatola Yojana. The benefits will also be seen in the form of increased pilgrimage and tourism activities," Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said. PTI ALM ARI