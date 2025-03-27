8 houses, 4 shops gutted in fire in Mizoram village

Aizawl, Mar 27 (PTI) At least eight houses and four eateries were gutted in a fire in Mizoram's Lawngtlai district in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

However, there were no reports of any fatality due to the blaze that erupted around 1:30 am in Diltlang village, 155 km from state capital Aizawl, they said.

Police and locals managed to douse the flames and prevent further spread to neighbouring areas, an officer said.

The cause of the fire and the total extent of damage are yet to be ascertained, he said.

Investigation is underway. PTI CORR RBT