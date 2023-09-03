8 houses gutted in fire in Shimla's Rohru, no casualty

Shimla, Sep 3 (PTI) A fire broke out at a multi-storey house in Shimla’s Rohru subdivision that spread across seven other houses, completely damaging them in the blaze, officials said on Sunday.

Advertisment

No casualty was reported as the residents managed to get out of the houses as soon as the fire started spreading, they said.

The fire broke out in the fourth storey of Pradeep Ranta’s house in Tikker area’s Daroti village and the blaze spread to adjoining wooden houses, the officials said.

Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot from Rohru and Chidgaon to douse the flames, they said.

Advertisment

About 21 families residing in these eight multi-storey houses have been left shelterless and the administration has made arrangements for these affected families, Deputy Commissioner, Shimla, Aditya Negi, who was on the spot told The PTI.

As soon as the fire started, people rushed out of their houses and informed the police. The police are investigating the cause of the fire. Preliminary investigations pointed out that a shot circuit led to the incident.

Property worth crores was damaged in the fire. A few adjoining houses were also damaged, police said. PTI BPL NB NB